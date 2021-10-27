The MCHS MCJROTC CyberPatriot team includes, from left, cadets Capt. Declan Rice, Pfc. Keith Hawley, 2nd Lt. Darrick Hammond and Sgt. Tristan Sherwood, along with Faculty Advisor MCHS Technology and Engineering Department Head Ralph Gee. Not pictured is Pfc. Yolanda Serrano.
Cadets collaborate on reacting to a cyber attack during the CyberPatriot competition.
Photos provided / MCAS
Faculty Advisor Ralph Gee provides guidance during the MCJROTC’s preparation for the CyberPatriot competition.
