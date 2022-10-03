The MCHS Color Guard presents the colors at a home MCHS football game. Cadet Sgt. Matthew Wilson, far right, is also a runner on the school’s cross county team. Cadets, from left, Gunnery Sgt. Tyler Klimczyk, Sgt. Marcus Mantel and Cpl. Emily Roberts, along with Wilson, are members of the MCHS Military Drill Team.
Cadets Pfc. Rayden Melendez, right, Sgt. Matthew Wilson, center, and Pfc. Jonathan Ruiz, back left, run in the Culver Academy cross country meet. Wilson and Ruiz are also members of the MCHS Military Drill Team.
Cadets off-load food donations from the Salvation Army’s Stuff-A-Bus food drive.
Photos provided / MCHS
Cadet Pfc. Daniel Kohn performs as part of the MCHS Band at halftime at a home MCHS football game. Kohn is also a member of the MCHS Military Drill Team.
Cadet Pfc. Alexandria Reed performs with the MCHS Marching Band.
MICHIGAN CITY — With fall in the air, cadets from the Michigan City High School Marine Corps Junior Reserve Officer Training Corps are gearing up to help support more community events and activities in the chillier weather.
But their Marine instructors want to highlight the cadets’ commitments to their school and community beyond their ROTC work, which includes numerous extracurricular activities and community-related events.
