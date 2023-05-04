Volponi, successful author, teacher and journalist, told students that when it comes to writing, “People are going to tell you what you can do and what you can’t. Don’t listen to them. Do what you want.”
Paul Volponi, author of 15 popular books for young adults, discusses his first, “Black and White,” with students at Michigan City High School during a writing workshop on April 21.
Photos provided / MCAS
MICHIGAN CITY — Paul Volponi, author of 15 popular books for young adults, visited Michigan City High School last month, meeting with groups of students in the library to discuss his novels and lead writing workshops.
During one of the April 21 sessions with Monica Handley’s AP English Composition students, Volponi said even though he was a good student in school, he was not a reader.
