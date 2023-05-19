Future engineers place their rocket onto a launcher as students from Barker Middle School and several elementary schools joined representatives from businesses and organizations in the Water Bottle Rocket Community Competition finals at Ames Field on Thursday.
The winners of the competition stand in line for pictures. In first place was the MC “Wolfie Rocket,” in second place was Mr. Ramsey’s “CREW” from Barker, and third place was Springfield sixth-grade team, “The Bandits.”
In between trials, students had a chance to be entertained. Members of the Barker Elite Chorus sang different songs such as the Beatles' "Yellow Submarine" and others while the competitors refilled their rockets.
Future engineers place their rocket onto a launcher as students from Barker Middle School and several elementary schools joined representatives from businesses and organizations in the Water Bottle Rocket Community Competition finals at Ames Field on Thursday.
Photos by Donavan Barrier
Students prepare by filling their rockets with water. The rockets would then be launched twice and timed to see how long they stayed in the air.
A rocket successfully deploys its parachute and floats slowly down to the Ames Field turf. Barker STEM teacher Amy Hamann said the event is an end-of-the-school-year STEM celebration for students.
Photos by Donavan Barrier
Sixth-graders from Knapp Elementary show off their rocket, the “Bat-mo-Bottle.” Others rockets in the competition included “U.S.S.R,” “Swiftie” and “Red Hot Fire.”
Barker Middle Schoolers packed the bleachers to shout and wave signs in support of their school’s teams, who made it to the finals.
The winners of the competition stand in line for pictures. In first place was the MC “Wolfie Rocket,” in second place was Mr. Ramsey’s “CREW” from Barker, and third place was Springfield sixth-grade team, “The Bandits.”
Photo provided / Barker Middle School
Students wait for their rocket to blast off. In order to launch, an air compressor at 75 psi was used. Each rocket was launched twice in separate trials during the finals event.
In between trials, students had a chance to be entertained. Members of the Barker Elite Chorus sang different songs such as the Beatles' "Yellow Submarine" and others while the competitors refilled their rockets.
MICHIGAN CITY — Putting their science skills to the test, Barker Middle School students went head-to-head with their peers, elementary students and members of the community to see who could build and launch the best bottle rocket.
At Ames Field on Thursday, students from Barker and several elementaries competed in the finals of the eighth annual Water Bottle Rocket Community Challenge.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.