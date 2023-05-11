Today's e-Edition
- One man killed, second wounded in exchange of gunfire in Michigan City
- 14-year-old Chesterton Middle School student fatally struck by train
- Questions, accusations in wake of Chicago crash involving La Porte County commissioner
- Lawsuit claims man broke into old La Porte Hospital, stole patient records, posted them on YouTube
- Michigan City-based attorney Scott Pejic named new La Porte County attorney in 2-1 vote
- Michigan City Police: Only one man and teen were firing in shooting that left one dead, one injured
- Barker Middle School celebrates five-year renewal of STEM certification
- Registration opens for 2023-24 Leadership Northwest Indiana program at PNW
- 'Please pray for La Porte County': Shakeup at top with new president, attorney for commissioners
- La Porte County Prosecutor's public records request will be handled by Indiana Attorney General
