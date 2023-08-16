A member of the Boys & Girls Clubs of La Porte County works on a 3-D project during the Westcott Club's summer Arts & Crafts program, one of the many activities offered during the annual summer camp program.
Photos provided / Boys and Girls Clubs of La Porte County
Club members participate in a STEM cup stacking challenge at the Kesling Club, where members had the option of joining a STEM Club as the summer camp program was expanded to La Porte for the first time.
A Club member selects a book from the La Porte County Public Library's mobile library, which made regular stops at both clubs during the summer. Campers also got visits from the library's mobile STEM classroom and the Washington Park Zoo's "Zoo to You" program.
A club member uses a dried noodle/rice mix to create "islands" during a mapmaking activity at the Westcott Club. The summer programs are totally free thanks to donations from a number of county businesses and organizations.
A group photo at the Westcott Club was part of the end-of-summer celebration at the camp. Michigan City students and club members returned to school last week, and to afterschool programming on Aug. 14.
Club members eagerly await their turn to select flavors during the Kona Ice truck's annual visit to the Westcott Club. A total of 358 children attended the two camps, a 140% increase from 2022.
Youngsters at the Kesling Club pose for a group photo on the last day of summer camp. Many will be returning to afterschool club programs on Aug. 21.
MICHIGAN CITY — August is a time of transition at the Boys & Girls Clubs of La Porte County, with team members reflecting on an exciting summer, while gearing up for a new school year filled with opportunities to serve children and families, organizers said.
For the first time in 2023, BGCLPC offered its full-day summer camp at two different locations – the Charles R. Westcott Club in Michigan City and the Kesling Intermediate Campus in La Porte. According to organizers, the program was open to children in kindergarten through eighth grades, completely free.
