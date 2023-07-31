Vanellope Allen, a student in Mrs. Olson’s class at Queen Of All Saints Catholic School in Michigan City, was the winner of the third grade division of the Center for Creative Solutions’ 7th Annual Poetry Showcase.
Carmen Navarro, a student in Matt Buchanan’s class at La Lumiere School, won the ninth grade division of the contest, which is held annually as part of World Creativity and Innovation Week, and National Poetry Month.
La PORTE — The Center for Creative Solutions has announced the winners of its 7th Annual Poetry Showcase, held in conjunction with World Creativity and Innovation Week and National Poetry Month.
More than 260 young poets from across Northwest Indiana composed poems about “change” for this year’s showcase. They wrote about change in seasons, relationships, school and home, sadness and happiness, and growing up, to name a few, according to Bill Halliar, chairperson for World Creativity & Innovation Week.
