VALPARAISO — The MAAC training campus in Valparaiso is usually a serious place, with first responders training to perform all the skills and duties required to save lives. But on a special day in August, it was all about fun and getting in touch with the community.

The fourth annual First Responder Appreciation and Demonstration Day, hosted by the MAAC Foundation, took place Aug. 26 at the MAAC Emergency Services Training Campus in Valparaiso.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.