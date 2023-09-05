Families explored the Lutheran Air III helicopter after it landed in the open field. Firefighters, police officers, EMTs and other first responders from Northwest Indiana displayed their vehicles and equipment at the fourth annual event.
Youngsters test their skills on the Kid’s Firefighter’s Challenge Course at the MAAC Foundation’s First Responder Appreciation & Demonstration Day on Aug. 26 at the training campus in Valparaiso.
Photos provided / MAAC Foundation
A young attendee helps put out a fire as the Chesterton Fire Department demonstrated the use of fire extinguishers.
A young boy tries on some protective gear while visiting with the U.S. Marshal Service at the event, designed to bring first responders and the community closer together.
Families enjoy a ride on Little Obie, the Canadian National Railway’s Safety Train.
VALPARAISO — The MAAC training campus in Valparaiso is usually a serious place, with first responders training to perform all the skills and duties required to save lives. But on a special day in August, it was all about fun and getting in touch with the community.
The fourth annual First Responder Appreciation and Demonstration Day, hosted by the MAAC Foundation, took place Aug. 26 at the MAAC Emergency Services Training Campus in Valparaiso.
