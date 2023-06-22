Door Village Lions members show off all the food they purchased for the Salvation Army Food Bank with funds from the annual Candy Day sale. In back, from left, are Dennis Fischer, Sam Polito and Sue Kaiser; and in front, from left, are Bonnie Olson, George Morley, Carol Pahs and Joe Pahs.
Lions Dennis Fischer and Joe Pahs unload stacks of food from their vehicles before taking them into the Salvation Army. Almost twice as much food was purchased this year thanks to candy sales higher than usual.
Photos provided / Door Village Lions
Lion Bonnie Olson, committee chair, and Sue Kaiser bring carts of food into the Salvation Army, where it can be used to help members of the community in need.
Lions Club members stocking shelves at the Salvation Army earn the gratitude of Food Pantry Coordinator Linda Neess and Social Services Caseworker Jan Roberts.
La PORTE — For the past several years, the Door Village Lions have donated all the proceeds from their Spring Candy Day sales at La Porte Post Office to the Salvation Army Food Bank, and this year the amount was bigger than ever.
Club members again voted to repeat the much-needed community service to help the Salvation Army provide food, but this spring, circumstances developed into a even more favorable situation for those who depend on the Food Bank program, according to Lion George Morley.
