Tim Gartland said Dunebrook is looking forward to the popular Dragon Boat Race fundraising event returning in September 2023 after a three-year-hiatus. Gartland served as master of ceremonies for the last event in 2019.
Dunebrook Executive Director Dr. Tammy Gierke Button speaks at the Dunebook at the Gardens fundraiser at Fridnship Botanic Gardens, which raised nearly $60,000 for the childhood advocacy organization.
Photos provided / Dunebrook
Tim Gartland said Dunebrook is looking forward to the popular Dragon Boat Race fundraising event returning in September 2023 after a three-year-hiatus. Gartland served as master of ceremonies for the last event in 2019.
Bob Nielsen, left, and his brother, Jeff, matched $20,000 in donations raised at the event, according to Gierke Button, who said news of the gift helped bring in even more donations.
Members of the Michigan City Exchange Club were on hand for the festivities to show their support for Dunebrook and its programs.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.