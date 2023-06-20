La PORTE — La Porte County Symphony Orchestra Principal Tuba Musician Richard Watson has had a chair named in his honor by an anonymous donor.
With music degrees from the University of Michigan and Northwestern University, Watson will celebrate his 31st year with the LCSO during the 2023-24 season, the LCSO said in a statement. He also has been an adjunct professor of tuba/euphonium at Valparaiso University’s department of music for 30 years.
