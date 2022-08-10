There were a lot of smiling faces as students and parents selected their free backpacks filled with school supplies, along with shirts and pants. Money for the event was raised by youth in the organization's after-school program who worked the parking lots at the La Porte County Fair.
It took a while for some of the students to pick through the large selection of backpacks, and find just the right fit for the clothing. A special donor helped purchase the supplies by matching the money raised by students working at the fair.
This young man seemed pleased after finding the right sized shirt. About 250 kids received supplies at the event, and for those who couldn't make it due to the rain, Fly made personal deliveries to their home.
These young ladies took a number of selfies after receiving their new school backpacks at Fly High Youth Service's third annual Back to School Giveaway on Monday at Water Tower Park in Michigan City.
Photos by Jeff Mayes
When not helping organize and run the event, Kenneth Fly Sr., founder of Fly High Youth Services, spent a lot of his time speaking to the students who attended.
