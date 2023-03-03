MICHIGAN CITY — Michigan City High School's Jr. ROTC students will be gearing up for more community work this March.
The MCHS Marine Corps Junior Reserve Officer Training Corps has announced it will continue to support Michigan City Area Schools activities by providing Color Guards for the MCHS and Krueger Middle School basketball teams, as well as guides for school tours for the Wolfpack Round-up.
