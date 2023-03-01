La PORTE — February rains couldn’t stop Fourth of July excitement as the Kiwanis Club of La Porte welcomed dozens of parade lovers Feb. 22 to the Civic Auditorium, to share in an evening of parade history and a bit of parade planning.

Tables were covered with scrapbooks, newspaper clippings and other memorabilia recounting the parade’s 77-year history, and La Porte’s equally long running honor as Indiana Capital of the Day.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.