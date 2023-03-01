La Porte Kiwanians, from left, Lady Liberty (Penny Thomas), Drummond Osborn, Dawn Zigler, Joy Zigler and Uncle Sam (Mark Williams), celebrated the history of the La Porte Fourth of July Parade last week, and also announced some details of the 2023 event.
La Porte Kiwanians, from left, Lady Liberty (Penny Thomas), Drummond Osborn, Dawn Zigler, Joy Zigler and Uncle Sam (Mark Williams), celebrated the history of the La Porte Fourth of July Parade last week, and also announced some details of the 2023 event.
Photo provided / Kiwanis Club of La Porte
La Porte will again be “Capital for the Day” in Indiana on July 4, when the Kiwanis Club of La Porte hosts the annual Fourth of July Parade downtown.
La PORTE — February rains couldn’t stop Fourth of July excitement as the Kiwanis Club of La Porte welcomed dozens of parade lovers Feb. 22 to the Civic Auditorium, to share in an evening of parade history and a bit of parade planning.
Tables were covered with scrapbooks, newspaper clippings and other memorabilia recounting the parade’s 77-year history, and La Porte’s equally long running honor as Indiana Capital of the Day.
