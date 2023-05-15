A Krueger Middle School student instructs a group of elementary kids how to make a diorama of a watershed. At various stations on the nature trails during KMS Field Days, students taught younger kids about environmental topics and led activities that pertained to what they were speaking on.
A Krueger Middle School student instructs a group of elementary kids how to make a diorama of a watershed. At various stations on the nature trails during KMS Field Days, students taught younger kids about environmental topics and led activities that pertained to what they were speaking on.
Photos by Donavan Barrier
Three intrepid elementary students search for salamanders hiding in the mud. Other activities included testing the pH levels in Trail Creek, identifying different types of animals and learning how to identify trees by their leaves.
Photos by Donavan Barrier
A small group of future scientists tests the pH levels in water collected near Trail Creek. Environmental science teacher Jill Grabowski said having middle schoolers teach their elementary school counterparts not only helps them retain what they learned in school, but stresses teamwork and bridges the gap between grade levels.
Two Krueger students speak to a group of younger students about the harmful effects of invasive species. By participating in the event and leading activities, several middle schoolers expressed interest in learning more about natural sciences when they grow up.
Krueger Middle School eighth-grader Breinna Campbell speaks to her group about the effects of invasive species on indigenous flora in Michigan City. She said it was great to see what the younger students already knew, and help them improve their knowledge of environmental science.
KMS eighth-graders Laniyah Wrice, left, and Gabrella Patino said being part of the program has inspired them to learn more about what's going on in their backyards. Gabrella said it was nice to see what's going on locally in nature, and Laniyah said her eyes were opened to things she never thought were in Michigan City.
Grabowski said the Field Days help bridge the gap between grade levels. “It’s more like a family approach of kids embracing each other and kind of helping each other.”
