A family takes part in one of the running events during the La Porte County Family YMCA’s annual Tour de La Porte event on Aug. 25 in La Porte. Between the Tour and the Celebrity Golf Outing in July, the YMCA raised $90,000 for its Caring for Community Scholarship Fund.
While the Tour focused on running and biking, the kids also had plenty of other activities to keep busy, including the popular bubble machine. It was the YMCA’s third year hosting the event, previously hosted by the Healthcare Foundation of La Porte.
Photo provided / La Porte County Family YMCA
A group of YMCA kids got to meet up with some of the celebrity guests at the second annual Celebrity Golf Outing in July.
Photos provided / La Porte County Family YMCA
Bikers at the Tour had the choice of several different biking routes, ranging from a 5-mile course to one covering 100 miles.
A youngster gets high-fives, water and a ribbon after completing one of the Tour’s running events, which included a half marathon, 5K run/walk, and 1.5-mile family fun run/walk.
YMCA staff and volunteers made sure that Tour participants had a wide variety of snacks to choose from after competing in their events.
Runners and walkers, and even strollers, take off for the start of the 1.5-mile Family Fun Run, which was a new event at this year's Tour.
A group of golfers prepare to hit the links at Beechwood for the Celebrity Golf Outing, which had 23 teams registered to play with 13 celebrity golfers.
La PORTE — The La Porte County Family YMCA hosted its two major fundraising events this past summer, and raised more than $90,000 for its Caring for Community Scholarship Fund.
In July, the YMCA hosted its second annual Celebrity Golf Outing, which brought together community members for a fun day on the course while supporting a great cause, according to Jessica Durham, director of marketing and events.
