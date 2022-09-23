The La Porte County Historical Society honored the county’s Historians of the Year for 2022 on Tuesday at the museum, From left are honoree Greg Fruth; Susanne Kamont, a representative for the Kesling Foundation and winner of a lifetime membership to the Historical Society; Historical Society President Bruce Johnson; and honoree Mark Williams.
La PORTE — The La Porte County Historical Society honored the 2022 Historians of the Year on Tuesday during a ceremony at the museum.
Honored at the Historical Society Museum were Greg Fruth, Mark Williams, and the Peter C. and Charlene J. Kesling Foundation for “all their achievements in preserving and promoting the history of La Porte County,” according to Danielle Adams, museum director.
