Katie Sarver of Northwest Health was presented the La Porte County Parks 2022 Volunteer of the Year award at the March 7 Park Board meeting for her work with the Healthy Lifestyle programs.
Photos provided / La Porte County Parks
The Organization of the Year award was given to Northwest Health-La Porte's Hospital Outpatient Pediatric Rehab group, which assisted in creating additional activities for participants on the Bluhm County Park all-inclusive playground.
The 2Outstanding Park Service Award was given to Chief Naturalist Niki Schmutte, and Recreation and Education Programmer Laura Moyer for their years of service to the citizens of La Porte County.
La PORTE — The La Porte County Parks staff, Park Board and Park Foundation honored their annual community award winners at the March 7 Park Board meeting at Red Mill County Park.
The 2022 Organization of the Year award was given to Northwest Health-La Porte’s Hospital Outpatient Pediatric Rehab group. The group has assisted the parks in creating additional activities for participants to do while playing on the Bluhm County Park all-inclusive playground, according to Parks Supt. Jeremy Sobecki.
