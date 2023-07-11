La PORTE — La Porte County 4-H members were presented awards and scholarships during the 10 Year & Senior Member Recognition program on June 26 at the La Porte County Fairgrounds.

The 2023 Robert M. Morse Memorial 4-H Scholarships, presented by the La Porte County Fair Board, were presented to high school seniors Ryan Hester and Sydney Hill, in the amount of $1,500 each.

