Fair Board members presented the 2023 Robert M. Morse Memorial 4-H Scholarships on June 26. From left are Mark Parkman, Steve Mrozinski, winner Ryan Hesters, Brett Kessler, winner Sydney Hill, Dan Hagenow and Don Stoner.
Photos provided / Purdue Extension La Porte County
Members of the Daube family presented the Louis M. Daube Memorial Scholarship to Kaitlyn Day, right.
The inaugural Richard “Dick” Reel Memorial Scholarship was presented to Roman Ford, shown with La Porte County 4-H Council members Nichole Matuszak and Lori Keller.
The 4-H Booster & Alumni Association 4-H Alumni Scholarships were presented to, from left, Roman Ford, Ryan Hesters, Julia Kelley, Rebekah Novak and Kirsten Lambert
The La Porte County 4-H Booster & Alumni Association Senior Scholarships were presented to, from left, Abigail Stimley, Kaitlyn Day, Keely Qualkenbush, Michael Smelser and Danielle Chisko.
4-H Junior Leader Senior Scholarships were presented to Kaitlyn Day and Cedar-Marie Stutzman by Jill Wozniak, Junior Leader advisor.
