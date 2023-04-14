Ruth Clark Sabin was born to Jesse and Sarah Clark on May 24, 1802, in Lee, Massachusetts. She was the youngest of 11 children.

On April 4, 1832, she married Sidney Sabin in Groton, New York, and had two sons. One died as a child, and Chauncey, the second child, was born June 4, 1836. In 1850, the Sabin family moved to La Porte County, Indiana. There, in Noble Township, they bought more than 500 acres, and Sidney farmed the land.

Bruce Johnson is the La Porte County historian.

