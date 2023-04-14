After the passing of her husband in 1886, Ruth Clark Sabin, 84, decided to build a home in La Porte where she and other elderly single women could live. She bought an acre of land at the corner of Michigan and South avenues for $1,000, and hired architect John Van Osdel (who also designed the second La Porte County Courthouse in 1848) and contractor Obadiah Evory to build the home for $18,103.59. The Ruth C. Sabin Home opened on Nov. 20, 1889, and Ruth was the first person to live there.
Photos provided
The Ruth C. Sabin Home closed its doors in 2016 after 128 years as a home for hundreds of single, older women. It is now a private home.
Ruth Clark Sabin was born to Jesse and Sarah Clark on May 24, 1802, in Lee, Massachusetts. She was the youngest of 11 children.
On April 4, 1832, she married Sidney Sabin in Groton, New York, and had two sons. One died as a child, and Chauncey, the second child, was born June 4, 1836. In 1850, the Sabin family moved to La Porte County, Indiana. There, in Noble Township, they bought more than 500 acres, and Sidney farmed the land.
