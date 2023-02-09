La PORTE — The La Porte County Soil and Water Conservation District will host its Annual Meeting and Supervisor Election, and is looking for qualified candidates to serve as supervisors.
Featured speaker will be Trevor Laureys, director of soil conservation for the Indiana State Department of Agriculture. Immediately following Laurey’s presentation, the SWCD will conduct its annual business meeting, annual awards program and Supervisor Election.
