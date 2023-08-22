La PORTE — Jim Arnold, president of the La Porte Community School Board of Trustees, has been appointed to the Legislative Committee of the Indiana School Boards Association to help direct development of an advocacy agenda for 2024.
The members of the Legislative Committee convened Aug. 4 at ISBA’s main offices in Indianapolis for a day-long meeting to discuss and identify both the annual Legislative Priorities and Legislative Foundational Statements for ISBA, organizers said.
