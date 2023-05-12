MICHIGAN CITY — Members of the Lakefront Career Network recently spent a day giving back to the community by working at the group’s 2023 spotlight organization, Interfaith Community PADS.

Every year, LCN – the young professionals committee of the Michigan City Chamber of Commerce – partners with a local non-profit to raise awareness of the organization in the community, the organization said. This year, they chose PADS, a faith-based nonprofit organization that gives homeless men and women temporary emergency shelter.

