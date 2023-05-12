Volunteers from the Lakefront Career Network made May 5 a Day of Giving by working to beautify the Interfaith Community PADS shelter in the former Sacred Heat Church in Michigan City. Their efforts included breaking down old wooden risers to make space for more plant beds; cleaning up the grounds, and new plantings.
Volunteers work in the plant beds at ICPADS, which is the LCN’s Spotlight Organization for 2023. The faith-based nonprofit gives homeless men and women temporary emergency shelter, and the LCN will work to raise funds and awareness to help.
Photos provided / Lakefront Career Network
Photos provided / Lakefront Career Network
Lakefront Career Network volunteers pause for a photo during their day of giving at the Interfaith Community PADS shelter.
MICHIGAN CITY — Members of the Lakefront Career Network recently spent a day giving back to the community by working at the group’s 2023 spotlight organization, Interfaith Community PADS.
Every year, LCN – the young professionals committee of the Michigan City Chamber of Commerce – partners with a local non-profit to raise awareness of the organization in the community, the organization said. This year, they chose PADS, a faith-based nonprofit organization that gives homeless men and women temporary emergency shelter.
