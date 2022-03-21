The following is a memoir written by Sylvia Shepherd, who grew up in La Porte and spent her early childhood years living in Maple Terrace during World War II. She passed away on June 25, 2021, and this writing documenting her memories of Maple Terrace was found amidst her other writings.

As a teen, she worked at the Herald-Argus and after graduating from college began a long career at the Chicago Tribune. She also wrote a book on the infamous Belle Gunness.

