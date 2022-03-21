Sylvia Shepherd, left, and her sister, Virginia Shepherd Taylor, sit on the back porch of their home at 1410 Maple Terrace in this photo, circa 1942. Sylvia died in June 2021 at age 89, while Virginia, now 88, still lives in La Porte.
Photos provided
Sylvia, left, and her sister, Virginia, stand in front of the Maple Terrace home at about age 8 or 9. Before her death, Sylvia wrote a memoir about growing up in the neighborhood.
The following is a memoir written by Sylvia Shepherd, who grew up in La Porte and spent her early childhood years living in Maple Terrace during World War II. She passed away on June 25, 2021, and this writing documenting her memories of Maple Terrace was found amidst her other writings.
As a teen, she worked at the Herald-Argus and after graduating from college began a long career at the Chicago Tribune. She also wrote a book on the infamous Belle Gunness.
