MICHIGAN CITY — Despite having the smallest team at the Portage High School Marine Corps Junior ROTC military drill competition on Feb. 26, the Michigan City High School cadets earned first, second and third place trophies.
The Wolves Color Guard A finished first, Color Guard B finished second and the Armed Exhibition platoon earned a third place finish, according to senior Marine instructor Maj. Tom McGrath. Color Guard A and the Armed Exhibition platoon was commanded by senior Cadet Maj. Declan Rice, and Color Guard B was commanded by freshman Cadet Lance Cpl. Marcus Mantel.
