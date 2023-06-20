MICHIGAN CITY — The Michigan City Lions Club hosted its annual Scholarship Awards luncheon on May 3.

During the ceremony at Immanuel Lutheran Church, the Lions presented the annual Ed Paine Scholar Awards to several ninth graders recognized for achievement in English, social studies, mathematics and science, as selected by their principals and school staff, the Club said.

