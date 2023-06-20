Several Michigan City High School students received scholarships and awards from the Michigan City Lions Club on May 3. Pictured are, back, from left, Lion Cindy Hall, Adrian Huizar, Kyra Krachinski, Kourtney Pratt, Connor Broek and Lions President Irene Rosevear; and front, from left, Sahara Joyce, Ana’leesa Toney, Madelyn Parry, Tristan Bogart and MCAS Supt. Barbara Eason-Watkins.
Several Marquette Catholic students also received scholarships and awards from the Lions Club. Back row, from left, are Hall, Adam Tarnow, Jamie Herrin and Rosevear; and front row, from left, are Ella Miller, Ryan Dietz, Mary Cate Neary, Molly Mason and Ruby Hook. Not pictured is award winner Grace Johnson.
Several Michigan City High School students received scholarships and awards from the Michigan City Lions Club on May 3. Pictured are, back, from left, Lion Cindy Hall, Adrian Huizar, Kyra Krachinski, Kourtney Pratt, Connor Broek and Lions President Irene Rosevear; and front, from left, Sahara Joyce, Ana’leesa Toney, Madelyn Parry, Tristan Bogart and MCAS Supt. Barbara Eason-Watkins.
Photos provided / Michigan City Lions Club
Several Marquette Catholic students also received scholarships and awards from the Lions Club. Back row, from left, are Hall, Adam Tarnow, Jamie Herrin and Rosevear; and front row, from left, are Ella Miller, Ryan Dietz, Mary Cate Neary, Molly Mason and Ruby Hook. Not pictured is award winner Grace Johnson.
MICHIGAN CITY — The Michigan City Lions Club hosted its annual Scholarship Awards luncheon on May 3.
During the ceremony at Immanuel Lutheran Church, the Lions presented the annual Ed Paine Scholar Awards to several ninth graders recognized for achievement in English, social studies, mathematics and science, as selected by their principals and school staff, the Club said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.