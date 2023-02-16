A La Lumiere School student snuggles with a puppy at the Michiana Humane Society. The students do an hour of community service work as part of their courses, and the shelter is one of the more popular options.
Students from Springfield Elementary School visited the shelter last week, and got to socialize with some of the kittens. Volunteer Lori Zeismer said such activities are important to the development of the shelter animals before they find homes.
Photos provided / Michiana Humane Society
Marsh Elementary students show some of the blankets they made for the animals at MHS. They also made Valentines for the animals after getting a list of names from a shelter volunteer.
Photos provided / Michiana Humane Society
A Marsh Elementary student reads to one of the shelter animals at MHS this week. The shelter invites any school in the Michigan City or New Buffalo area to visit.
A La Lumiere student gives a hug to one of the adoptable young pitbulls which are still available from a large litter that MHS received in January.
A Springfield student reads to a cat last week, though the animal seemed more interested in the photographer.
La Lumiere students socialize with the puppies during one of the community service visits. About eight students, mostly seniors, visit the shelter and help out however they can.
MICHIGAN CITY — Animal shelters rely on volunteers for staffing and care of the animals, and the Michiana Humane Society is getting assistance from some really young one, who are enjoying it as much as the pets.
The shelter partners with La Lumiere School, and every week, “We have up to eight students come in to assist with various tasks,” said shelter volunteer Lori Zeismer.
