top story
Michigan City celebrates all things Irish at St. Patrick's Day Parade
Today's e-Edition
Most Popular
Articles
- Contractors get a preview of construction work at Michigan City's new South Shore Station
- Three charged after man robbed at gunpoint in Michigan City's Eastport neighborhood
- Michigan City officials say end is in sight of 'long journey' to complete Singing Sands Trail
- Michigan City police chief warns City Council officer salaries lagging behind other local departments
- Healthy Communities lauds Matey's decision to reopen smoke-free
- Former New Prairie Schools staff member to lead FIRST Indiana Robotics
- Michigan City residents show support for Pride Fest and its all-ages drag show
- Pack Lined: Mishawaka stymies Michigan City's latest quest for first sectional title
- La Porte resident gets experience with U.S. Marshals Service, wouldn't mind going there to work
- A fresh start: Schoenradt takes over as Tri-Township baseball coach
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Recent Comments
-
Don Briggs said:Mrozinski's right. We have a highly qualified HR Director. She is community-based. She's been doing an outstanding job. This is an example of …
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.