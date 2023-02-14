MICHIGAN CITY — Choral music students from several Michigan City Area Schools took part in the recent District Indiana State School Music Association Solo and Ensemble contests with many receiving gold and silver ratings.

Thirty students from the Michigan City High School Choral Department participated – and eight of them will move on to the ISSMA State Solo and Ensemble Competition at Perry Meridian High School in Indianapolis later this month.

