MCHS students to receive gold ratings at the ISSMA include, back row, from left, Avery Campos, Ashlynn Bright, Jasmine Ford and Talia Lemons; second row, from left, Alex Rancatore, Giselle Craigen, Chyann Brown, Maddy Parry and Nia Wes; and, front row, from left, Carter Joseph, Paige Merrill, Alyssa Tracy, Younha Seppyes and Jen Serrano.
MCHS students to receive gold ratings at the ISSMA include, back row, from left, Avery Campos, Ashlynn Bright, Jasmine Ford and Talia Lemons; second row, from left, Alex Rancatore, Giselle Craigen, Chyann Brown, Maddy Parry and Nia Wes; and, front row, from left, Carter Joseph, Paige Merrill, Alyssa Tracy, Younha Seppyes and Jen Serrano.
Photos provided / MCAS
Other winners include, back row, from left, Alyssa Workman, Hannah Parker, Makalinn Jenks and Madison Gresham; and, front row, from left, Brooklynn Wade and Aaverie Wingard.
Pictured, from left, are MCHS choral students Justice Hansen, Emma Abraham, Kyla Mashburn and Naomi Williams, who took home awards during the ISSMA.
MICHIGAN CITY — Choral music students from several Michigan City Area Schools took part in the recent District Indiana State School Music Association Solo and Ensemble contests with many receiving gold and silver ratings.
Thirty students from the Michigan City High School Choral Department participated – and eight of them will move on to the ISSMA State Solo and Ensemble Competition at Perry Meridian High School in Indianapolis later this month.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.