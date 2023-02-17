Kyra Krachinski, a senior at Michigan City High School, plays the flute, piccolo and baritone saxophone. She was recently selected to be part of the Indiana All-State Honor Band – the first student from MCHS to achieve the honor and the first Michigan City Area Schools student since 1987.
Along with performing in the MCHS Advanced Wind Ensemble and Michigan City Municipal Band, Krachinski, third from left, is a student apprentice for the 2022-23 season of the La Porte County Symphony Orchestra. She has also participated in ISSMA for the past five years, earning five gold ratings, two with distinction.
Photo provided / La Porte County Symphony Orchestra
MICHIGAN CITY — Kyra Krachinski, a senior at Michigan City High School, has been selected for the Indiana All-State Honor Band – the first musician in the school’s history to be chosen for this honor, selected from among hundreds of students across the state who auditioned.
All-State Honor Band musicians are selected based on a recorded audition of advanced-level musical pieces, according to MCHS. Krachinski’s audition was held in January at Valparaiso High School for a panel of judges who determined the Indiana All-State Honor Band in a blind selection – not knowing the school affiliation of students auditioning.
