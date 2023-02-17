MICHIGAN CITY — Kyra Krachinski, a senior at Michigan City High School, has been selected for the Indiana All-State Honor Band – the first musician in the school’s history to be chosen for this honor, selected from among hundreds of students across the state who auditioned.

All-State Honor Band musicians are selected based on a recorded audition of advanced-level musical pieces, according to MCHS. Krachinski’s audition was held in January at Valparaiso High School for a panel of judges who determined the Indiana All-State Honor Band in a blind selection – not knowing the school affiliation of students auditioning.

