Cadets Matthew Wilson, left, and Marcus Mantel, second from left, prepare to march in the Michigan City Patriotic Parade. Both attended the National Military Drill Camp at Schreiber University in Kerrville, Texas.
Cadets Marcus Mantel and Matthew Wilson were part of the Armed Platoon that competed at the Regional Championship held at Purdue University in West Lafayette.
Photos provided / Michigan City Area Schools
The Armed Exhibition platoon executes their routine. Wilson and Mantel will apply the skills they learned at the National Drill Camp to improve this year’s platoon.
MICHIGAN CITY — Two Michigan City High School students in the Marine Corps Junior Reserve Officer Training Corps recently attended a national drill camp to learn leadership and armed and unarmed exhibition skills.
Cadets Marcus Mantel and Matthew Wilson attended the National Military Drill Camp at Schreiner University in Kerrville, Texas, from July 6 through 12.
