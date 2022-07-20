MICHIGAN CITY — Two Michigan City High School students in the Marine Corps Junior Reserve Officer Training Corps recently attended a national drill camp to learn leadership and armed and unarmed exhibition skills.

Cadets Marcus Mantel and Matthew Wilson attended the National Military Drill Camp at Schreiner University in Kerrville, Texas, from July 6 through 12.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.