Elizabeth Kochvar got to sit on a Harley-Davidson as part of her 104th birthday celebration. She will be marking her 105th on Oct. 22, and the community is invited to send birthday greetings to her at Rittenhouse Village.
Photo provided
Elizabeth was born in Francesville in 1917 and came to Michigan City during World War II to work as a welder for the war effort. This is her high school graduation photo.
MICHIGAN CITY — She’s experienced numerous wars, survived three pandemics, and witnessed much of the history that students read about in school today.
Now, an “amazing” resident of Rittenhouse Village at Michigan City is preparing for another milestone, her 105th birthday, and the staff would like to see her get an outpouring of wishes from family, friends and the community.
