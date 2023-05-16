Cadet 1st Lt. Tristan Sherwood, left, receives the outstanding senior cadet award and the Marine Corps League scholarship from Jim Hodges. Sherwood will be attending Purdue University as a member of the Air Force ROTC, studying cyber security.
Cadets receive their certificate for performing at least 30 hours of community service from Master Sgt. Jeff Benak.
Photos provided / MCJROTC
Cadet Sgt. Ann Sawyer receives the Daughters of the American Revolution’s best female sophomore drill cadet award. Sawyer is also a star catcher on the Wolves’ softball team.
MICHIGAN CITY — Several cadets in the Michigan City High School Marine Corps Jr. ROTC program were recognized for their high achievement during the organization’s Awards Night on May 11.
At the MCHS event, awards were presented by the local chapters of such civic organizations as the Marine Corps League, Veterans of Foreign Wars, the American Legion, Sons of the American Revolution and Daughters of the American Revolution. Categories included academic, extracurricular, community service, public affairs, and athletic achievement.
