- Michigan City officials looking for ways to revive Marquette Mall
- La Porte County Treasurer: Property tax bills being recalculated, but homeowners should pay now
- Shorter-Farrow gets nearly 20 years for 2020 killing of Micah Garrett in Michigan City
- Michigan City sign maker Chris Oliver needs your votes to win national contest
- Michigan City man and girlfriend plead guilty to federal weapons charges
- Angie Nelson Deuitch launches campaign for mayor of Michigan City
- Explosion and smoke lead to underage drinking party, arrests in Springfield Township
- Crosswalk at U.S. 421 and Larkspur Lane in Michigan City could be ready for bidding in July
- Mayor calls for removal of four members of Michigan City Housing Authority Board
- La Porte's Stone Lake Trail to be extended another mile thanks to IDNR grant
- La Porte County needs to slow down, get more information before raising Local Income Tax (3)
- Error in calculating homestead exemption means some La Porte County tax bills 'incorrect' (2)
- Public Safety LIT advances to second reading despite some objections (1)
- Emergency repairs for grandstands at fairgrounds to be completed in time for Fair (1)
- La Porte County Commissioners consider ordinance aimed at preventing job site tax fraud (1)
dsauthority said:John Carr's logic, "the City of LaPorte adopted this code in 2020 to stop contractors from paying under the table and misclassifying workers.C…
Littleeddie said:You need to pay for public safety times have changed people are not applying or going elsewhere for better pay, if you can go one county over …
Kathy Callan said:Mr. SraboszWhat is your suggestion to the property tax payers? Wait until you determine what to do? Is there a time frame? I don't want a late…
Don Briggs said:
Stabosz has caused a lot of trouble in LPC government.
