Monster trucks end the La Porte County Fair with a bang
- After nearly 50 years, Music Towing owner to retire, sell Michigan City business
- Lawn maintenance worker shot at Wood Crossing Apartments in Michigan City
- La Porte High School grad named Supreme Champion Showman at fair
- Lease rental revenue bonds will be used to fund new La Porte fire truck, training center
- La Porte Fire Department plans to add Safe Haven baby box at north side station
- Valparaiso man killed in crash on State Road 2 near Westville
- Michigan City Shriners' fire truck involved in fatal accident following parade
- Gary man injured in shooting on Michigan City's east side
- Terra Verde Garden CLub honors outstanding residential and commercial gardens
- Michigan City Police officer taking a ride to honor those who lost their lives in line of duty
Don Briggs said:Mrozinski's right. We have a highly qualified HR Director. She is community-based. She's been doing an outstanding job. This is an example of …
