La Porte Lions provide dictionaries to third graders

The La Porte Lions delivered almost 300 dictionaries to third-graders in La Porte on Oct. 10 and 17. The dictionaries are given to children with a letter to their parents or guardians explaining that the Lions donated the books to the children to keep. Shown are third-graders at Lincoln Elementary School with, back, from left, Lions Tom Ruda, Sandy Burkhart and Paul Marsh. Third graders at Crichfield, Handley, Hailman and St. John's Lutheran schools also received the books.

 Photo provided / La Porte Lions

La Porte Lions meet

La PORTE — The La Porte Lions Club met Oct. 11 in the Pompeii Room at the Blue Heron. 

