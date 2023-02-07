La Porte Lions Club members are making their annual donation of $250 to each of eight La Porte Community School Corp. elementary schools. Pictured is Lion Sandra Provan, left, giving a check to Amanda Peterson, librarian at Handley Elementary School, the week of Jan. 23. Checks were to be delivered to the other seven schools by the end of the following week.
La Porte County Historian Bruce Johnson, right, stands with Lions Club member Robert Jackson, left, and Lions Club president Irene Rosevear during the group’s January meeting.
Photo provided / MC Lions
La Porte Lions Club members are making their annual donation of $250 to each of eight La Porte Community School Corp. elementary schools. Pictured is Lion Sandra Provan, left, giving a check to Amanda Peterson, librarian at Handley Elementary School, the week of Jan. 23. Checks were to be delivered to the other seven schools by the end of the following week.
Photo provided LP Lions
Lion Paul Marsh, left, gives a check to Kathy Bradley, librarian at Indian Trails Elementary.
MICHIGAN CITY — La Porte County Historian Bruce Johnson spoke about his role as the county’s official historian, as well as some of the projects he’s been engaged with, during the January meeting of the Michigan City Lions Club.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.