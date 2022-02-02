Jail commander speaks at Exchange
MICHIGAN CITY — Jail Commander Al Ott of the La Porte County Sheriff’s Office spoke to the Michigan City Exchange Club during their Jan. 25 meeting at the DAV.
Ott said he has been with the Sheriff’s Office for more than 27 years, serving in a variety of positions. He said the jail is fully staffed now with approximately 72 employees due to strong retention, which he attributed to an empowering work environment.
According to Ott, the jail is designed for a maximum capacity of 368 inmates, with 323 inmates now housed there. Ott named three outside vendors that made a real difference at the jail for the inmates and employees:
The outsourcing of medical/dental services for 24/7 coverage. Ott said this helps provide medical care at a much-reduced cost and frees up employees to focus more on their duties at the jail. The Sheriff’s Office not only provides better coverage, but does so at substantial savings for the taxpayers of La Porte County, he said.
Outsourcing of food and commissary services, which saved the county significant money on the more than 300,000 meals it provides a year. The company also caters to medical, religious and special dietary needs of inmates.
Contracting with a company that makes tablets available for inmates to use for free. Ott said inmates are provided access to a closed network where they can see job opportunities, have access to a law library, access to more than 50,000 different books as well as podcasts on self-improvement topics and more. “The greatest benefit of inmates having access to tablets is that it keeps the inmates busy and reduces tension in the jail,” Ott said.
The next meeting of Exchange Club will be Feb. 1 at noon with doors opening at 11:30 a.m. at the DAV, 2301 Ohio St. Michigan City. Guest speaker will be Connie Gramarossa of the La Porte County Council.
Haney speaks at Exchange
MICHIGAN CITY — La Porte County Commissioner Joe Haney spoke to members of the Michigan City Exchange Club during their Feb. 1 meeting at the DAV.
There Haney explained the role of a county commissioner. He said the Commission administers elections with the county election board; incorporates new towns and alter township boundary lines; grants vacation pay, sick leave, paid holidays and other similar benefits to county employees; maintain all county property and buildings; provides for traffic control; establishes minimum housing standards; and maintains all county roads.
Haney said the County Courthouse is scheduled to open on Feb. 14, and he would like to see passed an ethics ordinance at the county level before the end of his term.
The next Exchange Club meeting will be noon Tuesday, Feb. 8, at the DAV in Michigan City. County Councilwoman Connie Gramarossa will be the guest speaker.
