Exchange Club

La Porte County Clerk of the Circuit Court Heather Stevens speaks to Exchange Club members about the changes to voting in La Porte County this year.

 Photo provided / Exchange Club

Voting centers discussed at Exchange

MICHIGAN CITY — Heather Stevens, clerk of the La Porte County Circuit Court, spoke about the changes to the voting process this year during the Aug. 8 meeting of the Michigan City Exchange Club at the DAV.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.