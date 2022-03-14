La Porte Service League members educate State Street Preschool students about good dental hygiene during their Give Kids a Smile program. Jaunda Kneller portrayed the Tooth Fairy, assisted by Sandy Young.
The La Porte Service League celebrated their 90th anniversary with a cake at their March meeting.
Photos provided / Service League
La Porte Service League members educate State Street Preschool students about good dental hygiene during their Give Kids a Smile program. Jaunda Kneller portrayed the Tooth Fairy, assisted by Sandy Young.
La Porte County Council president Randy Novak speaks to members of the Michigan City Exchange Club during their March 8 meeting.
La PORTE — La Porte Service League celebrated the 90th anniversary of the organization’s first meeting this month. In March 1932, a group of 15 women met with Mrs. Norman (Hallie) Fox as their president. The goal was to provide medical and social support for the needy children of La Porte.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.