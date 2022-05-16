Nurse photo 1

The VFW Post 1130 in La Porte recently celebrated the newest Purdue University Northwest Nursing graduates with a pinning ceremony. The tradition recognizes the hard work students put forth to achieve their nursing degree. The ceremony includes each graduate receiving the Maltese Cross from a faculty member or an important person of their choosing. The graduates and their families were treated to appetizers to thank them for the continued giving of themselves for others. The 2022 graduates are Kristin Berdine, Madison Brown, Kelli Canul, Abigail Davis, Breanne Harvey, Kelsie Howe, Jasmine Kidd, Faith Linden, Briley Malenky, McKenna Martin, Faith Marvel, Jenna Milcarek, Andrew Morris, Toni Murphy, Mariah Sanders, Larissa Sardon, Sarah Schoof, Isaac Shaffer, Cassie Smith, Jordyn Soffa, Morgan Stoll and Jessica Williams.

 Photo provided / VFW

