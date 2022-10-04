top story
Pumpkin Festival helps get Westville into that fall feeling
Today's e-Edition
Most Popular
Articles
- La Porte County celebrates opening of Sebert Woods County Park, one of a kind in Indiana
- Three dead after SUV hits deer, then truck on Indiana Toll Road near South Bend
- La Porte County Sheriff's Office seeks help identifying suspect, vehicle
- Michigan City man arrested on child pornography charges
- Michigan City resident has seen wars, pandemics and a lot of history in 105 years
- Good Samaritan helps couple escape from rapidly spreading fire near La Porte
- Michigan City Common Council nixes big raise for mayor, reduces its own salary increase
- Media groups oppose judge's rationale in not dismissing lawsuit against La Porte County Auditor
- Blue Moon Vintage Market celebrates new location in Westville
- New speaker system, electrical upgrade study approved for La Port County Fairgrounds
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Recent Comments
-
Don Briggs said:This rally gave us many key points to share. As I contact voters, I'll share this point from Deb Chubb:"[Indiana is] a purple state with a get…
-
Don Briggs said:We know we cannot trust NIPSCO to tell the truth about their Coal Ash (AKA "Coal Combustion Residuals", CCR). Nor can we trust their long term…
-
Incrediblek said:I was unable to attend the meeting but I agree with everything that the article and the people said. Sorry NIPSCO, the toxic ash you created i…
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.