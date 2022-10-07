top story
Purdue University Northwest students get to 'take it out' on the pumpkins
- South Central student and his mother killed in crash on U.S. 30
- Three dead after SUV hits deer, then truck on Indiana Toll Road near South Bend
- Good Samaritan helps couple escape from rapidly spreading fire near La Porte
- 16 MCHS seniors vie for title of 2022 Homecoming Queen
- La Niña, historic volcanic eruption make upcoming winter a tough one to call
- Michigan City Common Council nixes big raise for mayor, reduces its own salary increase
- Michigan City resident has seen wars, pandemics and a lot of history in 105 years
- Multiple agencies respond to fire at former American Rubber factory
- Two Michigan City High School students arrested after online bomb threat 'hoax'
- Michigan City compensation for police and fire 'second to none' says Councilman Don Pryzybilinski
