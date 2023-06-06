Members of the Class of 1963 were honored at the 128th Rolling Prairie High School Reunion. Present were, front, from left, Sharon Kline, Sandra Martensen, Rick Fuller; back, from left, Robert Fultz, Richard Livinghouse, Larry Stevenson, Mary Shores, Ed Simcox and Harold Zarr.
Photos provided
Present from the Class of 1952 were Robert Gilreath, left, and Anna Bell, shown with Terry Teeter (’65).
Present from the Class of 1956 were, front, from left, Grace Siford, Carolyn Gring, Delores Schroeder, Joan Womack; back, from left, Mike Mainland, John Bealor, Bob Koch and Milton Schroeder.
Representing the Class of 1959 were, front, from left, Carmadeane Rose, Marge Thompson, Patti Knox; back, Ken Blad and Kathleen Stafford.
Attending from the Class of 1961 were, front, from left, Shirley Truhn, Joy Cadwell; back, from left, Wayne Kirkham, Jack Cook and Larry Cadwell.
