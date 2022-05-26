ROLLING PRAIRIE — Alumni of the former Rolling Prairie High School celebrated their 127th reunion earlier this month, and though the school has been closed for 54 years, 60 alumni and guests attended.

At a banquet at the Rolling Prairie VFW on May 14, officers were elected for 2023: Dave Davis, president; Shirley Truhn, vice president; Joy Cadwell, secretary; Carmadeane Rose, treasurer; and Barb Cable, historian.

