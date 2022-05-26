Members of the honored Class of 1962 present at the Rolling Prairie High School Alumni Reunion included, front from left, Kathleen Handtke Wichman, Janice Foster Scott, Dorothy Reed White and Janis Buell Kozlowski; and back from left, Ernest Simons, James Patterson, Dale Hock, Art Lapczynski, John Cannon, Jerry Winter, Sandra Armstrong Winter and Larry White.
Photos provided
Also honored at the reunion were the Class of 1952, represented by Robert Gilreath; and Class of 1942, represented by Lydia Huge Livinghouse.
ROLLING PRAIRIE — Alumni of the former Rolling Prairie High School celebrated their 127th reunion earlier this month, and though the school has been closed for 54 years, 60 alumni and guests attended.
At a banquet at the Rolling Prairie VFW on May 14, officers were elected for 2023: Dave Davis, president; Shirley Truhn, vice president; Joy Cadwell, secretary; Carmadeane Rose, treasurer; and Barb Cable, historian.
