Today's e-Edition
Most Popular
Articles
- Michigan City Police arrest suspect for murder of 'sweet, kind, beautiful' woman
- After growing 'much faster than anticipated,' Hero Pet veterinary staff takes time to celebrate
- Hearing officer ousts four members of Michigan City Housing Authority Board
- Standard & Poor's strips La Porte County of A+ credit rating
- Sailors enjoy great racing, flash lots of smiles in Michigan City, in spite of 'unfortunate' vandalism
- La Porte pastor can cross 'Noah's Ark' off his bucket list
- Celebrating 100 years of teaching, serving her county and giving back to her community
- Second fatal shooting in five days claims woman's life in Michigan City
- Michigan City Housing Authority Board: New members, new officers, new 'commitment'
- COVID-19 remains an issue for La Porte County as cases keep climbing
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Recent Comments
-
RoarLionsRoar said:
Fund the water project first and the Police next. That should be the priority.
-
pfreelcfreel said:
Without the Covid funding how was the city going to fund the water and sewer projects?
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.