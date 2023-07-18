La PORTE — La Porte County Sheriff Ronald Heeg has announced the retirement of James Sosinski from the Sheriff’s Office after more than 40 years of service.
Sosinski was hired by the LCSO in January 1982 as a jail deputy. In April 1985, he was transferred and promoted to the Merit (Patrol) Division. During the summer of 1985, he attended the Indiana Law Enforcement Academy, where he graduated as a member of Class 85-82.
