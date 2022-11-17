Volunteers serve up dinners for guest at a previous Thanksgiving even dinner, sponsored by State Street Community Church and The Pax Center. This year's event will be from 5-7 p.m. Wednesday at the church at 209 State St. and all are welcome.
Attendees pick out desserts at a previous Thanksgiving Eve dinner. The free event is jointly hosted by State Street Community Church and the Pax Center in La Porte and will be Wednesday, Nov. 23.
Photos provided / Pax Center
