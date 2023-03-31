Foerg presents at national conference

Trine University DPT students Kyle Foerg, left, and Brendan Werstine at the American Physical Therapy Association Combined Sections Meeting.

 Photo provided / Trine University

Foerg presents at national conference

ANGOLA — Faculty and students from Trine University’s doctor of physical therapy program, including Kyle Foerg of La Porte, presented research at the American Physical Therapy Association Combined Sections Meeting, held in late February.

