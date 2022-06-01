La PORTE — La Porte VFW Post 1130 and the Auxiliary recently announced the winners in the Voice of Democracy oral essay contest and Patriots Pen essay contest, and also honored the Teacher of the Year.
Winners in the Voice of Democracy oral contest were Zoey Pulaski and Pooja Verma. For the Patriot’s Pen contest, there were nine winners from grades six, seven and eight – Samantha Kodie, Athena Stowers-Ritchie, Hayley Poulos, Avery Lilly, Shane Berry, Riley Ginger, Erica Petrie, Madison Outten and Brooklyn Gogel.
